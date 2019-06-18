Saregama launches new variants of Carvaan

Carvaan takes a technology and content leap with Carvaan by giving access to hundreds of daily updated based audio stations along with 5000 evergreen pre-loaded songs. Like the original version, Carvaan also stands by its promise of simplicity, nostalgia and a lean back listening experience. The device now comes with a fourth category named Wifi along with Artistes, Specials and Geetmala.

The pre-loaded 5000 songs continue to be accessed anytime without internet along with other features like FM/ AM, USB & In addition, the customer can now one-time connect her Carvaan to home wifi using free companion app, and then access hundreds of audio stations including specially curated playlists offering 20k Hindi songs. A lot of care has been taken to keep the connectivity and content access process simple and intuitive. This stations cover genres like Devotional, Entertainment, Music , and wellness , kids, Sports, , lifestyle.

Some of the prominent stations are Bhagwad Geeta ka Saar, Sampoorna Sundarkand, Nani Maa ki Nuskhe, Musafir hoon Yaaron, Wordgram, Open Mike (poetry), Bachchon ki Kahaniyan, Bedime stories, Stock Market updates etc. Each of these 150+ stations is updated regularly, and can be accessed on-demand and maintains bookmark. With so much high quality podcasting content being created, we believe that the available number of stations will touch 1000 within a few months.

Carvaan 2.0 is available in Classic Black and Emerald Green at Rs 7990. The same has been launched in Gold variant as well with iconic speakers in two colors - and at Rs 15990. Carvaan 2.0 has a rechargeable battery lasting up to 5-6 hours and promises 1 year door step warranty backed by an all service network.

