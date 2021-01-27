HCL Technologies collaborates with University of California, Berkeley

To create a Health Technology Collaborative Laboratory and create health technology innovations

HCL Technologies announced a collaboration with University of California, Berkeley to create a Health Technology Collaborative Laboratory (CoLab) housed in the Blum Center for Developing Economies on the university's campus in Berkeley, California.

The CoLab is being launched over the backdrop of the COVID-19 global pandemic created an urgent need for timely access to therapeutics and diagnostics with telemedicine and telesurgery are more important than ever.

As a founding member of the CoLab, HCL is contributing $750,000 over the course of three years.

The CoLab's multidisciplinary teams will work on health technology innovations to meet the challenges in a new age of healthcare. These activities will include rapid problem-solving, prototyping and testing of breakthrough healthcare technologies.

This unique environment will bring together stakeholders in healthcare (patients, clinicians, regulators and insurers), the business community and investors to create and commercialize solutions from initial concept through the stages of prototyping, systems architecture and scalable distribution. Uniting global experts, technology and new approaches have proven key to addressing treatment and containment during the current pandemic and will be an important model for addressing future health challenges.

