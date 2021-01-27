HCL Technologies collaborates with University of California, Berkeley

-
ALSO READ
Infosys completes acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation
Infosys to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation
Infosys, Wipro, Cipla in focus
India's Rank In Global Innovation Index Improves By Four Places Says NITI Aayog
Fourteen healthcare start-ups win the prestigious innovation challenge by India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre
-
To create a Health Technology Collaborative Laboratory and create health technology innovationsHCL Technologies announced a collaboration with University of California, Berkeley to create a Health Technology Collaborative Laboratory (CoLab) housed in the Blum Center for Developing Economies on the university's campus in Berkeley, California.
The CoLab is being launched over the backdrop of the COVID-19 global pandemic created an urgent need for timely access to therapeutics and diagnostics with telemedicine and telesurgery are more important than ever.
As a founding member of the CoLab, HCL is contributing $750,000 over the course of three years.
The CoLab's multidisciplinary teams will work on health technology innovations to meet the challenges in a new age of healthcare. These activities will include rapid problem-solving, prototyping and testing of breakthrough healthcare technologies.
This unique environment will bring together stakeholders in healthcare (patients, clinicians, regulators and insurers), the business community and investors to create and commercialize solutions from initial concept through the stages of prototyping, systems architecture and scalable distribution. Uniting global experts, technology and new approaches have proven key to addressing treatment and containment during the current pandemic and will be an important model for addressing future health challenges.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU