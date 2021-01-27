Hero MotoCorp enters into distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas

For Mexican market

Hero MotoCorp announced that it will soon commence its operations in Mexico.

Hero MotoCorp has entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic, social and environmental value founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas.

Following the agreement, the two Companies have come together to form one of the largest distribution networks globally to sell competitive, high-quality products in the large Mexican market

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)