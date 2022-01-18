HCL Technologies launches dedicated Intel Ecosystem Unit

-
HCL Technologies (HCL) has launched a dedicated Intel Ecosystem Unit to help build focused, innovative and industry-tailored solutions for Intel clients. The new unit will focus on increasing the creation and adoption of state-of-the-art technologies while developing an accelerated technology roadmap for enterprises on cloud, enduser computing, network and edge, and AI.
HCL and Intel have a long and successful partnership that has helped enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
Both companies have collaborated to invent and innovate on key projects by leveraging advanced hardware and software technologies from Intel and high-end engineering and services capabilities from HCL.
This Intel Ecosystem Unit in HCL will bolster its ecosystem strategy by curating interdependent, synergistic collaborations with other strategic partners. Cutting across all hyperscalers and technology original equipment manufacturers, this unit will complement them and strengthen service delivery by integrating cloud with analytics workflows and enabling disruptive new digital models to emerge.
The unit will align with the #HCLCloudSmart strategy as a key pillar of its ecosystem operating model to help customers make intelligent choices for building a resilient and sustainable digital foundation that leverages Intel's multiple products, platforms, tools and solutions.
