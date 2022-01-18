Raymond to co-develop residential project in Mumbai

Raymond announced that Ten X Realty, the step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has today signed a binding term sheet for joint redevelopment of residential project in the western sub-urban district of Mumbai.

The project is estimated to have, in aggregate, revenue potential of around Rs.2,000 crore over a period of next 5 years. This is in line with the Company's growth plan to expand its Realty horizons beyond Thane.

