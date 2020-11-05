HCL Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.97%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 2.11%

HCL Technologies Ltd has added 2.27% over last one month compared to 2.96% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.92% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.97% today to trade at Rs 847.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 2.11% to quote at 21720.31. The index is up 2.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Electronics Ltd increased 2.89% and Mastek Ltd added 2.79% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 40.95 % over last one year compared to the 1.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HCL Technologies Ltd has added 2.27% over last one month compared to 2.96% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 72539 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 910.75 on 14 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375.5 on 19 Mar 2020.

