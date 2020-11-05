BASF India surges on stellar Q2 result

BASF India soared 10.90% to Rs 1,498 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 412.83 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 2.32 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated total income rose to Rs 2462.86 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 2080.59 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared at the fag end of trading hours yesterday, 4 November 2020.

Operations of the group were impacted during the quarter ended 30 June 2020 due to lockdown and other emergency measures imposed by the governments in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The group has resumed operations in a phased manner in line with directives from the authorities and during the quarter ended 30 September 2020 operations have gradually come back to normalcy, though challenges exists, BASF India said.

BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.

