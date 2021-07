HCL Technologies named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services

By Forrester

HCL Technologies (HCL) has been named one of six leaders in the Forrester Wave: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021.

In its report, Forrester researched, analysed and scored 14 of the most significant providers in a 26-criterion evaluation. It recognized HCL for its digital transformation offerings, including the use of tools and methodologies, such as the FENIX modernization methodology and the Advantage suite of implementation solutions, which help accelerate cloud-native application development, containerization, and migration of application workloads to target cloud platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)