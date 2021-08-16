HCL Technologies selected by Rogers to support operational stability

-
-
HCL Technologies announced that has selected the company to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems.
Rogers Communications is a leading Canadian telecom service provider and media company. This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL's managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016.
HCL will help scale Rogers' IT infrastructure and workloads migrating to the current private and public cloud infrastructure, support the enterprise's operations, and serve as the ongoing managed services provider. The expanded contract will allow HCL to invest in the next generation of AI and machine learning to enable best practices, accelerate efficiencies, and provide Rogers Communications with the needed flexibility to harness the new era of 5G and digital technologies.
Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Canada, HCL Technologies said The Rogers partnership with HCL further validates its substantial investment in Canada, the most recent being the 350-seat digital acceleration center in Mississauga.
The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 13 August 2021. Shares of HCL Technologies rose 2.06% to settle at Rs 1119.70 on Friday, 13 August 2021.
HCL Technologies offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).
