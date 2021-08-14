Indraprastha Gas Q1 PAT spurts to Rs 278 cr

On a consolidated basis, Indraprastha Gas (IGL)'s net profit soared 690.1% to Rs 277.95 crore on 96.9% surge in net sales to Rs 1,257.39 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Profit before tax jumped 635.30% to Rs 363.60 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 49.45 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 13 August 2021.

Total sales volumes (CNG+PNG+Natural Gas) grew 96% to 483.77 million standard cubic meter (million SCM) in Q1 FY22 compared with 247.39 million SCM in Q1 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.34% to end at Rs 534.85 on Friday. IGL is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

