Apollo Hospitals reports turnaround Q1 numbers

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 489.28 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 208 crore in Q1 FY21.

The company's net sales surged 73.2% to Rs 3,760 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 2,171 crore in Q1 FY21. The healthcare company registered a profit before tax of Rs 599 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 267 crore in Q1 FY21.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 519.90 crore in Q1 FY22, steeply higher than Rs 35.5 crore posted in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin improved by 1219 basis points to 13.8% in Q1 FY22 from 1.6% in Q1 FY21.

The hospital's occupancy across the group in Q1 FY22 was at 5,108 beds (67% occupancy) as compared to 2,742 beds (38% occupancy) in Q1FY21. The Q1FY22 occupancy in mature hospitals stood at 3,500 beds (64% occupancy). New hospitals had an occupancy of 1,607 beds (73%) occupancy) in Q1FY22. Inpatient volumes across the group increased by 53% to 96,704.

The group operated 71 hospitals with total bed capacity of 10,209 beds as on 30 June 2021. The company owned 44 hospitals including JVs/subsidiaries and associates with 8,816 beds.

The total number of pharmacies as on 30 June 2021 was 4,163. Gross additions of 62 stores and closed 17 stores; net addition of 45 stores in Q1FY22.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals fell 1.86% to Rs 4,060.20 on BSE.

