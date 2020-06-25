HDFC allots 22.51 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Housing Development Finance Corporation has allotted 22,51,284 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the Corporation pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain directors and employees of the corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the corporation is Rs 346,92,17,614 consisting of 173,46,08,807 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

