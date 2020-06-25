Aditya Birla Capital allots 37,025 equity shares under ESOP

-
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 37,025 Equity Shares under pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units on 25 June 2020.
Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹24,13,82,17,450 (i.e. 2,41,38,21,745 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each) to ₹24,13,85,87,700 (i.e. 2,41,38,58,770 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- each).
