Aditya Birla Capital allots 37,025 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 37,025 Equity Shares under pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units on 25 June 2020.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹24,13,82,17,450 (i.e. 2,41,38,21,745 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each) to ₹24,13,85,87,700 (i.e. 2,41,38,58,770 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- each).

