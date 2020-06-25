Hexaware Technologies ranks #2 in Whitelane Research's UK IT Sourcing Study

-
Hexaware Technologies announced that it ranked number two in overall customer satisfaction, in the 2020 UK IT Sourcing Study conducted by Whitelane Research.
Hexaware received an overall customer satisfaction score of 79% and is placed on the second position.
Hexaware has satisfied customers in application development, maintenance, testing, and has been rated in the second place in the category, against traditional service providers.
