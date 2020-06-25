ABB Power Grids India signs MoU with National Institute of Technology, Warangal

To drive smart electric grid technology education with unique M.Tech program

ABB Power Grids India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW), Telangana, for cooperation to drive smart electric grid technology education, skills development and research activities.

For a nation-wide smart electric grid, India's education system and future talent play a vital role. In recognizing this need, ABB Power Grids India has partnered with the Department of Electrical Engineering of NITW to develop a unique Master of Technology (M.Tech) program in Smart Electric Grid (SEG) from the current academic year.

