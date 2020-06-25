JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aditya Birla Capital allots 37,025 equity shares under ESOP

Apollo Tyres commissions its 7th manufacturing facility
Business Standard

ABB Power Grids India signs MoU with National Institute of Technology, Warangal

Capital Market 

To drive smart electric grid technology education with unique M.Tech program

ABB Power Grids India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW), Telangana, for cooperation to drive smart electric grid technology education, skills development and research activities.

For a nation-wide smart electric grid, India's education system and future talent play a vital role. In recognizing this need, ABB Power Grids India has partnered with the Department of Electrical Engineering of NITW to develop a unique Master of Technology (M.Tech) program in Smart Electric Grid (SEG) from the current academic year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU