HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 2.4%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 1.3%

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 2.4% today to trade at Rs 1485.2. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 1.3% to quote at 39972.51. The index is up 2.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 1.54% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 1.48% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 60.7 % over last one year compared to the 42.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 0.36% over last one month compared to 2.03% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 73406 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1650 on 24 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 994 on 03 Aug 2020.

