HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.79%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1661.25, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.45% jump in NIFTY and a 19.93% jump in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1661.25, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 18677.45. The Sensex is at 62745.64, up 0.34%. HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 2.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43946.55, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1666.25, up 0.59% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 10.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.45% jump in NIFTY and a 19.93% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)