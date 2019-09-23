HDFC Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1273.7, up 6.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% jump in NIFTY and a 23.12% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1273.7, up 6.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.62% on the day, quoting at 11682.15. The Sensex is at 39396.43, up 3.63%. HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 12.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28981.55, up 6.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1264.6, up 5.42% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 32.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% jump in NIFTY and a 23.12% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)