TPL Plastech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mangalam Cement Ltd, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd, V2 Retail Ltd and Arman Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2019.

TPL Plastech Ltd soared 18.74% to Rs 131.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 550 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Cement Ltd spiked 15.25% to Rs 286.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 933 shares in the past one month.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd surged 14.89% to Rs 186. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8035 shares in the past one month.

V2 Retail Ltd spurt 14.54% to Rs 145.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16472 shares in the past one month.

Arman Financial Services Ltd advanced 13.78% to Rs 534.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2231 shares in the past one month.

