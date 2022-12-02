HDFC Bank raises Tier 2 capital amounting to Rs 15000 cr

HDFC Bank has issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 7.86% Unsecured, Subordinated, Fully Paid-Up, Non-Convertible, Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds for augmenting Tier 2 Capital and overall capital of the Bank for strengthening its capital adequacy and for enhancing its long-term resources amounting to Rs. 15000 crore (15000 Bonds of face value Rs.1 crore each).

