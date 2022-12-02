NLC India signs MoU with Grid Corporation of Odisha

For setting up renewable energy projects

NLC India has signed a MoU with GRIDCO (Grid Corporation of Odisha) for the purpose of setting up ground mounted / floating solar power projects, pumped hydro storage projects, green hydrogen projects and any other renewable projects at 'Make in Odisha Conclave' being held in Bhubaneshwar on 01 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)