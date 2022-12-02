PVR opens its first Director's Cut in Bengaluru

PVR announced the opening of first Director's Cut in Bengaluru, at Forum Rex Walk at Brigade Road.

The new Director's Cut seats a total of 243 audiences in its five super luxurious thematic auditoriums uniquely designed to offer an unparalleled experience.

Integrated with advanced technologies, the property is equipped with the best in segment in-cinema technological offerings, plush leather recliners for added comfort, 4K laser projection system to deliver excellent brightness and razor-sharp image quality along with 7.1 Dolby surround system and Real-D 3D technology.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network 884 screens at 178 properties in 77 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

