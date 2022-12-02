United Spirits dissolves non-operative step-down subsidiary in Singapore

United Spirits announced that United Spirits Singapore (USSPL), wholly owned subsidiary of Asian Opportunities and Investments (wholly owned subsidiary of the company], in Singapore stands dissolved.

For the financial year ended March 2021, USSPL was a non-operative company and consequently did not have any turnover or revenue or operating income.

It had a negative net worth of approximately USD 0.02 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)