United Spirits dissolves non-operative step-down subsidiary in Singapore

United Spirits announced that United Spirits Singapore (USSPL), wholly owned subsidiary of Asian Opportunities and Investments (wholly owned subsidiary of the company], in Singapore stands dissolved.

For the financial year ended March 2021, USSPL was a non-operative company and consequently did not have any turnover or revenue or operating income.

It had a negative net worth of approximately USD 0.02 million.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 10:23 IST

