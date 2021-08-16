HDFC Bank to raise funds via international market

The private bank on Monday said it plans to raise capital by additional tier- I (AT1) bonds in the overseas market to fund its business growth.According to the media reports, the bank is expected to raise up to $1 billion from these dollar denominated bonds.
We hereby inform you that the bank had approved the issuing of debt instruments in the form of the notes, subject to market conditions," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. An offering memorandum (OM) has been prepared and shall be made available to the prospective investors in relation to the contemplated issue of notes, it said.
The notes will not be offered or sold in India under the applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time, it added.
Earlier in April, the bank had informed that it is planning to raise up Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing bonds.
HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private banks. As of 30 June 2021, the bank's distribution network was at 5,653 branches and 16,291 ATMs / cash deposit & withdrawal machines (CDMs) across 2,917 cities / towns.
The private sector bank reported 16.08% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 7,729.64 crore on 6.73% increase in total income to Rs 36,771.47 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU