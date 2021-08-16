Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 19.14 points or 0.77% at 2477.34 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.93%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.68%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 3.88%),NLC India Ltd (down 3.82%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 2.64%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 2.37%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.07%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.91%), and CESC Ltd (down 1.69%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.57%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.06%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 136.68 or 0.25% at 55573.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.7 points or 0.18% at 16558.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 157.93 points or 0.6% at 26197.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 21.07 points or 0.26% at 8069.16.

On BSE,1134 shares were trading in green, 2065 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)