Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 26.91 points or 0.99% at 2683.76 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 2.64%), K E C International Ltd (down 2.45%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.16%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.65%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.16%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.13%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 1.09%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.66%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.6%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 136.68 or 0.25% at 55573.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.7 points or 0.18% at 16558.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 157.93 points or 0.6% at 26197.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 21.07 points or 0.26% at 8069.16.

On BSE,1134 shares were trading in green, 2065 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

