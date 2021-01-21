HDFC to sell 24.48% stake in Good Host Spaces

-
For cash consideration of Rs 232.81 crHousing Development Finance Corporation has entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 47,75,241 equity shares of Re. 1 each, representing 24.48% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Good Host Spaces.
Good Host is engaged in the business of provision of services with NIC Code 55901 i.e. management and operation of student housing facilities and related services.
The aggregate sale consideration for the Sale Shares is Rs. 232.81 crore which is subject to various customary adjustments as agreed between the parties, and the final sale consideration shall be calculated accordingly.
