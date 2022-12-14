Heads UP Ventures hits the roof after contract with Reliance Retail

Heads UP Ventures hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 16.20 after the company said it will sell its products under the brand name "HUP" on Reliance Retail's e-commerce platform.

Heads UP Ventures announced that it has entered into a contract with Reliance Retail, for sale of fashion apparels, accessories, bags, footwear etc. under the brand name "HUP" and its sub-brands on the e-commerce platforms of Reliance Retail.

Heads UP Ventures, erstwhile Mandhana Retail Ventures, manufactures textile and garments. It promotes, operates, maintains, establishes, and deals in single and multiple brands for garments, fabrics, apparels, and fashion accessories. Heads UP Ventures serves customers worldwide.

Heads UP Ventures reported net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales were reported at Rs 0.43 crore in Q2 September 2022. No sales were reported in the corresponding previous period of the previous year.

