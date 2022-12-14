Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 181.73 points or 0.88% at 20818.07 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.81%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.23%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.99%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.88%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.63%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.58%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.58%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.03%).

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.46 or 0.45% at 62811.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.35 points or 0.45% at 18691.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.78 points or 0.35% at 29890.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.28 points or 0.37% at 9312.22.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 889 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

