Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 321.41 points or 1.09% at 29827.7 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Subex Ltd (up 6.89%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.2%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.02%),LTI Mindtree Ltd (up 2.47%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were R Systems International Ltd (up 1.92%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 1.91%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.87%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.81%), and Cyient Ltd (up 1.69%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.09%), eMudhra Ltd (down 1.1%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 1.03%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.46 or 0.45% at 62811.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.35 points or 0.45% at 18691.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.78 points or 0.35% at 29890.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.28 points or 0.37% at 9312.22.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 889 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

