Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 308.76 points or 0.88% at 35374.66 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.7%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.39%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.37%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.02%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.87%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.77%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.72%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.68%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.72%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.53%), and SKF India Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.46 or 0.45% at 62811.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.35 points or 0.45% at 18691.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.78 points or 0.35% at 29890.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.28 points or 0.37% at 9312.22.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 889 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

