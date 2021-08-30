Health Canada approves Granules' Acetaminophen ER Tablets

Granules India has received marketing approval from Health Canada for Acetaminophen Extended-Release Tablets OTC, 650mg for the treatment of Arthritis Pain.

The product manufactured by Granules is a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug, Tylenol Extended Release 650 Tablets.

The drug will be manufactured at the Granules manufacturing facility located in Gagillapur, Hyderabad. Granules now have a total of 2 ANDS approvals from Health Canada.

