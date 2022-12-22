Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 189.39 points or 0.8% at 23789.66 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 9.51%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 8.26%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 8.25%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 7.88%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 7.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.22%), KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 6.2%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 5.32%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 5.19%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 5.16%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 4.8%), Themis Medicare Ltd (down 3.1%), and Venus Remedies Ltd (down 3.07%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 22.85 or 0.04% at 61044.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.3 points or 0.04% at 18191.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 521.38 points or 1.8% at 28428.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 86.51 points or 0.96% at 8939.27.

On BSE,730 shares were trading in green, 2226 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)