Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 189.39 points or 0.8% at 23789.66 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 9.51%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 8.26%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 8.25%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 7.88%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 7.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.22%), KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 6.2%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 5.32%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 5.19%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 5.16%).
On the other hand, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 4.8%), Themis Medicare Ltd (down 3.1%), and Venus Remedies Ltd (down 3.07%) moved lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 22.85 or 0.04% at 61044.39.
The Nifty 50 index was down 7.3 points or 0.04% at 18191.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 521.38 points or 1.8% at 28428.58.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 86.51 points or 0.96% at 8939.27.
On BSE,730 shares were trading in green, 2226 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.
