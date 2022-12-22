Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 1.77%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 0.09% over last one month compared to 2.68% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 1.77% today to trade at Rs 605.35. The S&P BSE Tech index is up 0.81% to quote at 13563.46. The index is down 2.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TV18 Broadcast Ltd increased 1.61% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 15.4 % over last one year compared to the 7.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 0.09% over last one month compared to 2.68% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 458 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47756 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 773 on 10 Oct 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 359.5 on 08 Mar 2022.

