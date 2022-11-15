Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.72% to Rs 105.12 crore

Net profit of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 53.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 54.72% to Rs 105.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 232.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.105.12232.17-3.652.595.43-42.11-4.46-53.0115.70-53.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)