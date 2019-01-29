HEG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Graphite India Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2019.
HEG Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 1974.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39995 shares in the past one month.
Graphite India Ltd tumbled 6.93% to Rs 466.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd lost 6.70% to Rs 652.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Avanti Feeds Ltd slipped 6.50% to Rs 308. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18296 shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 6.03% to Rs 173.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
