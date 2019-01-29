Zee Media Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2019.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd crashed 14.93% to Rs 15.1 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd tumbled 13.38% to Rs 9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5821 shares in the past one month.
Ortin Laboratories Ltd lost 11.90% to Rs 13.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2983 shares in the past one month.
Vaswani Industries Ltd fell 10.13% to Rs 10.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1434 shares in the past one month.
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 5.04. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3118 shares in the past one month.
