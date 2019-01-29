Exide Industries Ltd drops around 1%

Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 218.15, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.24% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in and a 30.22% fall in the Auto index.

Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 218.15, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 10585.8. The Sensex is at 35414.46, down 0.68%. Industries Ltd has eased around 18.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 12.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8143, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 218.9, down 0.95% on the day. tumbled 3.24% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 30.22% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 25.2 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)