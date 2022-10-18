Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 41.87% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.76% to Rs 816.15 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods declined 41.87% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.76% to Rs 816.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 670.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales816.15670.30 22 OPM %4.619.50 -PBDT40.1665.67 -39 PBT26.3352.63 -50 NP19.0532.77 -42
