Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 41.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 41.87% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.76% to Rs 816.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 670.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.816.15670.304.619.5040.1665.6726.3352.6319.0532.77

