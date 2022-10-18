Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 122.89 croreNet Loss of Rane Engine Valve reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 122.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales122.8999.61 23 OPM %6.372.76 -PBDT5.741.55 270 PBT1.09-3.57 LP NP-0.04-3.09 99
