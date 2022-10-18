Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 50.62 croreNet profit of Add-Shop E-Retail rose 31.52% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 50.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales50.6238.97 30 OPM %16.1815.11 -PBDT7.975.80 37 PBT7.835.64 39 NP6.054.60 32
