Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 50.62 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail rose 31.52% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 50.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.50.6238.9716.1815.117.975.807.835.646.054.60

