JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Capacit'e Infraprojects gains on bagging order worth Rs 151 crore
Business Standard

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 273.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.26% to Rs 538.92 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 273.75% to Rs 151.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 538.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 451.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales538.92451.88 19 OPM %31.755.81 -PBDT223.3868.54 226 PBT204.5748.51 322 NP151.2240.46 274

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU