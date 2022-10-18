Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 273.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.26% to Rs 538.92 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 273.75% to Rs 151.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 538.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 451.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.538.92451.8831.755.81223.3868.54204.5748.51151.2240.46

