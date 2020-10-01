Hero MotoCorp announces key appointments

Hero MotoCorp announced the appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B. S.

Dhanoa as a Non-Executive and Independent Director on the Board of the Company, effective 01 October 2020.

Sanjay Bhan, returns to HERO MOTOCORP as Head of Global Business (GB) and will play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of Hero in the international markets. Sanjay will lead this exciting journey at Hero from today, 01 October 2020.

The company also strengthened the leadership teams in the Plant Operations by appointing new Plant Heads and elevating young talent from within, effective 01 December 2020.

These appointments come close on the heels of the first phase of the streamlining process initiated in the month of July, with the objective of creating a bench strength of future leaders.

Rajat Bhargava, formerly Head of Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) - was appointed to the newly created Chief of Staff role in the office of Chairman and CEO, while Malo Le Masson, who was the Head of Global Product Planning, was appointed the Head of Strategy.

Ravi Pisipaty, the Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, was appointed the Head of Plant Operations, while Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, was appointed Chief Quality Officer.

