Adani Green Energy completes acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets

Adani Green Energy announced that it has completed the acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets from Essel Green Energy (EGEPL) and Essel Infraprojects.

The assets are located in Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. All the assets have long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with various state electricity distribution companies. The portfolio is relatively young with average remaining PPA life of approximately 21 years. The acquired assets will be held 100% by Adani Renewable Energy Holding Ten, a 100% subsidiary of AGEL.

The acquisition marks the first operational portfolio acquisition by AGEL. AGEL had earlier announced execution of definitive agreements for the acquisition of the Essel Portfolio on 29 August 2019.

