Adani Green Energy completes acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment Q1 PAT plunges 95% to Rs 29 cr
Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves restructuring of subsidiaries
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session
Essel Propack spurts 11% in five days
Welspun Enterprises gains on acquiring BOT project from Essel Group
-
From Essel Green Energy (EGEPL) and Essel InfraprojectsAdani Green Energy announced that it has completed the acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets from Essel Green Energy (EGEPL) and Essel Infraprojects.
The assets are located in Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. All the assets have long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with various state electricity distribution companies. The portfolio is relatively young with average remaining PPA life of approximately 21 years. The acquired assets will be held 100% by Adani Renewable Energy Holding Ten, a 100% subsidiary of AGEL.
The acquisition marks the first operational portfolio acquisition by AGEL. AGEL had earlier announced execution of definitive agreements for the acquisition of the Essel Portfolio on 29 August 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU