K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1033 crore

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,033 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution: The business has secured orders of Rs. 890 crore for T&D projects in India, Africa, East Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders of Rs. 79 crore for Signaling and Telecommunication (S&T) and Metro Electrification works in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs. 64 crore for various types of cables/ cabling projects in India and overseas.

