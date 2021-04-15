Hero MotoCorp expands digital outreach to enhance customer convinience

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems launches its Virtual Assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram
CAMS launches edge 360 mobile app for MF distributors and advisors
Yaarii Digital launches social commerce marketplace 'Yaari'
'Apps Ka Baap' to launch on March 18
Tata Elxsi and Syntiant Corp to collaborate on low-power always-on voice applications
-
The two-wheeler major has launched a comprehensive range of sales and after-sales services on the messaging app, WhatsApp.
Hero MotoCorp customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24*7 on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell 0.09% at Rs 2,861.40 on BSE. The scrip hit an intraday high of Rs 2,820.30 and an intraday low of Rs 2,895.40 so far.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 1,029.17 crore on a 38.9% rise in net sales at Rs 9,827.05 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU