Hero MotoCorp expands digital outreach to enhance customer convinience

The two-wheeler major has launched a comprehensive range of sales and after-sales services on the messaging app, WhatsApp.

Hero MotoCorp customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24*7 on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell 0.09% at Rs 2,861.40 on BSE. The scrip hit an intraday high of Rs 2,820.30 and an intraday low of Rs 2,895.40 so far.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 1,029.17 crore on a 38.9% rise in net sales at Rs 9,827.05 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

