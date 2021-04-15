Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 21.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares

Polyplex Corporation Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Linde India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 April 2021.

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 21.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.75% to Rs.146.30. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd saw volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49756 shares. The stock increased 9.17% to Rs.858.10. Volumes stood at 88717 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd witnessed volume of 6.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.59% to Rs.563.40. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.15% to Rs.331.00. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43862 shares. The stock rose 6.18% to Rs.1,882.05. Volumes stood at 23987 shares in the last session.

