Auto stocks tank

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 381.01 points or 1.72% at 21755.98 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 3.78%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.87%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.82%),MRF Ltd (down 2.39%),Bosch Ltd (down 2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.56%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.56%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.27%), Escorts Ltd (down 1.22%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.06%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.26 or 0.29% at 48401.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.55 points or 0.27% at 14466.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.96 points or 0.24% at 20754.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.31 points or 0.23% at 6787.04.

On BSE,1021 shares were trading in green, 1756 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

