Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 192.57 points or 0.72% at 26550.53 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 6.62%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 6.33%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 4.1%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 3.99%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 3.22%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 3.06%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.98%), NIIT Ltd (down 2.91%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.6%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 11.93%), Coforge Ltd (up 5.34%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.95%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.26 or 0.29% at 48401.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.55 points or 0.27% at 14466.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.96 points or 0.24% at 20754.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.31 points or 0.23% at 6787.04.

On BSE,1021 shares were trading in green, 1756 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)