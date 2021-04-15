Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Om Infra Ltd and Times Guaranty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2021.

Atishay Ltd lost 13.16% to Rs 32 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7624 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd crashed 9.46% to Rs 173.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 8.22% to Rs 16.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5372 shares in the past one month.

Om Infra Ltd corrected 8.04% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11946 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd fell 8.00% to Rs 23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 285 shares in the past one month.

